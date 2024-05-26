Severe Cyclone 'Remal' began making landfall along the coasts of Bangladesh and West Bengal on Sunday night, bringing with it heavy rains and powerful gusts, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

By approximately 8 p.m., the cyclone's eye had moved from the southwest side of Mongla towards the coastal regions of West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, according to Shamim Ahsan, Deputy Director at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's Cyclone Warning Centre. Earlier in the evening, the periphery of Cyclone 'Remal' had already struck Satkhira district in Bangladesh.

Julfikar Ali, from the Satkhira weather office, indicated that the cyclone's center was expected to cross the coast around 9 p.m. The cyclone was reported to have wind speeds ranging between 90 to 120 kmph within 62 kilometers of its center.

Significant damage has been reported, including collapsed embankments along the Kholpetua and Kopotakkho rivers, according to the Dhaka Tribune. This event marks another in a series of increasingly frequent natural disasters affecting Bangladesh's coastlines in recent years.

Deputy Commissioner Md Humayun Kabir stated that the district administration had taken comprehensive measures to prepare for the cyclone. Approximately 6,000 volunteers have been mobilized to assist in evacuating residents to shelters in the coastal areas of Shyamnagar, Asashuni, Kaliganj, and Debhata.

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