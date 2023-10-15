The conflict between Israel and Hamas has progressed into its seventh day. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has made it known that they are ready for a "coordinated" assault in the Gaza Strip, engaging their air, ground, and naval forces.

This announcement came in the wake of a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and soldiers near the Gaza border during which Netanyahu warned, "more is coming".

Palestinians in northern Gaza, now numbering in the tens of thousands, continue to evacuate the area in anticipation of an Israeli ground offensive. The death toll from the conflict has now exceeded 3,500.

The Israeli army has detailed plans for a 'coordinated' attack on the Gaza Strip in Palestine, involving air, ground, and naval forces. The army's recent statement outlined preparations to "implement a wide range of offensive operative plans".

Reports suggest that Israel intends to deploy 10,000 troops to seize control of Gaza City. The IDF, in a statement, said, "Hamas has repeatedly shown the world their capabilities. Now, the IDF is ready to respond with a greater force. There is no room for terrorism in the world." The IDF did not indicate when the offensive would commence. As Israel prepares to escalate the offensive, Iran has issued a warning. If Israel persists with what Iran describes as "war crimes and genocide", the situation could deteriorate uncontrollably with "far-reaching consequences." High-ranking Iranian officials have warned that Tehran will intervene and that Israel could face "a huge earthquake" of resistance if they initiate a ground offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

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