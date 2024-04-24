A Douglas C-54 aircraft carrying fuel, crashed into the frozen Tanana River shortly after its takeoff from Fairbanks International Airport on Tuesday, April 23.

The incident occurred around 10 am local time in Fairbanks, Alaska. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that two individuals were on board during the incident.

The FAA is currently investigating the circumstances of the crash. Additionally, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has dispatched agents to the crash site to recover the aircraft. Fairbanks International Airport has expressed its cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

Also read: Manipur: Powerful bomb blast rocks National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi