An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck off the shore of Indonesia’s Java island on the afternoon of March 22.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km, Indonesia’s geophysics agency said.

The quake followed a 6-magnitude tremor reported more than four hours earlier.

The epicentre was located around 130 km north of Tuban in East Java province, BMKG said.

East Java felt strong tremors as well as cities in neighboring provinces. Brief shaking was also felt in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, around 600 km away from the epicentre.

The 6.5 quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami, BMKG said.