An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan on March 2, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

''Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km , Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,'' NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/WlTpOROtRj@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/JOu00tVO8v — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 1, 2023

The quake struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47.

On February 28, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 had struck Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district.

The tremors were felt at around 6.57 am at a depth of 29 km. Simultaneously, the tremors were felt in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya and Manipur as well.

The region has been experiencing mild tremors for the last few weeks with countries bordering India to reporting incidents of earthquakes.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Meghalaya, some 17 km from Resubalpara on February 26.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 25km at around 9.49 am and the tremors were felt in Bangladesh and Bhutan as well.

Also read: AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi to replace Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain in Delhi cabinet