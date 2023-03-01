Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi will replace Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who quit their respective posts on February 28.

Both the AAP leaders, accused of corruption, submitted their resignations which were accepted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Their resignations will now be sent to Delhi LG VK Saxena.

"Following the conspiracies of the ruling BJP at Centre, two ministers of the Delhi government are in jail today. They have resigned from their posts. It is unfortunate for the country that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, known for their work, have been framed in false cases by the Centre," said Bhardwaj.

He further said that there is a small cabinet in Delhi and apart from Kejriwal, there are six ministers.

''Important ministries were held by Sisodia and Jain. Now, they have resigned so that the work for Delhi's development does not get affected. Soon two new ministers will be appointed in their place. We do not have any timeline for when it will be made," Bhardwaj added.

Bhardwaj also informed that Manish Sisodia had 18 ministries with him such as education, health, industry, home, excise, and other others.

The Supreme Court (SC) on February 28 refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody in connection with the excise policy case.

The bench while rejecting the bail plea observed that Sisodia cannot come directly to the top court because the incident happened in Delhi.

''He has his remedies before the trial court concerned as well as the Delhi High Court,'' the apex court said.

On the other hand, Jain is currently in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

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