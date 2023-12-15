Pakistan experienced a seismic event when an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the region.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 9:13 am IST.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported following the tremor.



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This earthquake was part of a series of seismic activities that affected different regions around the same time.

Pakistan has a history of more severe earthquakes, with the strongest recorded being a 7.7 magnitude quake that hit the Awaran, Kech region on September 24, 2013.



However, the recent 4.2 magnitude earthquake did not approach the intensity of that devastating event.