A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale hit Afghanistan on April 7 with no reports of casualties or damages.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 2.30 am. The depth of the quake was registered at 120 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-04-2024, 02:26:35 IST, Lat: 34.76 & Long: 70.82, Depth: 120 Km, Region: Afghanistan" the NCS wrote in a post on X.

No reports of casualties or material damage have been reported.

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