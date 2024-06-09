An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Sunday, June 9, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 9.31 pm in Xizang with the epicentre of the quake located at Latitude 33.86 and Longitude 86.23 and a depth of 10 kms, the NCS reported.

Further details awaited.

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