An earthquake of magnitude of 4.3 on Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on January 4 marking the third seismic event to shake the region within a week.

This latest quake follows a series of powerful earthquakes that have repeatedly struck the country, particularly affecting the western province of Herat. The previous quakes, all measuring a magnitude of 6.3, caused significant devastation, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives and the destruction of numerous villages.

The sequence of earthquakes began with a 6.3 magnitude quake on October 7th, 2023, at 11:11 a.m. local time in Herat province. This was followed by three additional quakes of the same magnitude over the subsequent days, leaving scientists stunned by the rapid succession of such strong seismic activity. The United States Geological Survey attributed these quakes to shallow thrust faulting near the far-western end of the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Afghanistan's geographical position over multiple fault lines, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, makes it prone to frequent and often devastating earthquakes. In 2023 alone, the country experienced 276 earthquakes of varying magnitudes, with four large quakes and their aftershocks significantly impacting Herat Province in early October.

The recent spate of earthquakes has not only caused immediate harm but also heightened concerns about the country's ability to cope with such disasters amid an ongoing economic crisis. With many people already displaced and living in tents due to previous tremors, the resilience of the Afghan population is being severely tested as they face the challenges of rebuilding and recovery in the wake of these natural calamities.

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