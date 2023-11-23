A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal early on Thursday, as reported by the Nepal Seismological Centre.

The epicentre was at Chitlang in Makwanpur district. Recorded at 1:20 am local time, no casualties have been reported. This comes as Nepal is still recovering from a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on November 3, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

In response to the November 3 earthquake, India provided an emergency aid package, including medical equipment and relief materials.

The initial quake, which was felt as far as New Delhi and parts of north India, resulted in 157 deaths and numerous injuries. India was the first responder, dispatching essential medicines and relief materials to assist those affected.

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