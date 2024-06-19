An earthquake of magnitude of 4.7 struck various parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, on June 19. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 98 kilometers. The tremors were felt across multiple regions, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, and Swabi.

The Indian tectonic plate's northward push into the Eurasian plate makes large parts of South Asia, including Pakistan, seismically active. Earlier this month, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake also jolted parts of Karachi.

The recurring seismic activity in the region underscores the need for continuous monitoring and preparedness to mitigate potential risks.

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