The Meghalaya forest department has appealed to the central government to designate the state's sacred groves as community reserves, requesting financial assistance of Rs 24.74 crore for their conservation and to bolster their resilience against climate change.

"Declaring these sacred grove areas as Community Reserves will provide legal recognition and protection, making them eligible for financial aid under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of 'Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats,'" stated the Forest Inventory of Sacred Groves in Meghalaya (Volume III) report, released by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The sacred groves of Meghalaya, known for providing crucial ecosystem services, remain unregistered with the autonomous district councils, as required by the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills Autonomous District (Management and Control of Forests) Rules, 1960. This lack of registration means these ecologically significant areas do not receive legal protection against non-forestry activities.

Meghalaya's landscape is enriched with undisturbed virgin forests, safeguarded for centuries by local tribal communities for religious and cultural reasons. These sacred groves offer numerous ecosystem services, including soil erosion reduction, maintenance of the hydrological cycle, uncontaminated water availability, and natural seed dispersal. Additionally, they contribute to ecosystem health, habitat preservation, and the conservation of pollinators and predators. With the growing threat of climate change, the role of these forests in biodiversity conservation and carbon sequestration has garnered increased attention.

Chief Minister Sangma lauded the research efforts, particularly the contributions of Mr. H. C. Chaudhary, PCCF Working Plan, Research, and Training. He emphasized the importance of research and data-driven decision-making in governance to formulate informed policies.

The report highlights that none of the sacred groves surveyed during the study have been registered with the autonomous district councils, as mandated by the 1960 rules, underscoring the urgent need for administrative action to secure these vital natural resources.

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