An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck eastern China’s Pingyuan County of Dezhou city in Shandong province at 2 am on August 6.

At least 10 people were injured after buildings collapsed following the earthquake.

As per the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was centered 26 kilometres south of Dezhou city in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kms.

Earlier, a shallow earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on August 5. The quake struck at 21:31:48 IST, at a depth of 181 kms.

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