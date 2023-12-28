A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in Japan's Kuril Islands on 28 December, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 2.45 pm IST, with a depth of 10 km.

The NCS identified the epicentre at latitude 44.36 and longitude 149.23. The NCS shared this information through X, specifying the magnitude, date, time, latitude, longitude, depth, and location of the earthquake.

Earlier, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey today. Although no casualties were reported in the incident.

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