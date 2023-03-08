At least two people were killed while 16 others were injured after a train derailed at the north of Cairo in Egypt on March 7.

As per an official statement from Egypt's Ministry of Transport, the train crashed into a train station platform in Qalyub.

Following the accident, as many as 20 ambulances were immediately sent to the spot to assist the injured people.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir has ordered the formation of a committee to find out the cause of train derailment and to ''identify those responsible and limit the damage''.

This is not the first time, earlier in 2021, at least 32 people lost their lives and 84 others were injured after two trains collided in Egypt.

The accident occurred after an unidentified person pulled an emergency brake.

Commenting on the accident, the authorities in Egypt had said that a train heading from Aswan to Cairo hit the rear of a train heading from Luxor to Alexandria which was struck on the railway line after an emergency brake was activated.

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