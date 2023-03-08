On the occasion of Women's Day, India has drawn attention to the widespread atrocities carried out by terrorists against women across the world.

''The largest human rights violators, terrorism and violent extremism, always harm women and girls,'' said India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj while speaking at the Security Council on March 7.

''Violence against women and girls perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant while being a persistent threat to global peace and security,'' she added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the Kashmir issue along with Palestine.

He claimed that Kashmir was under ''foreign occupation'', he said that the atrocities and crimes against girls and women were taking place in those two areas.

However, relying on the same, Kamboj said, ''My delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda. Rather, our focus is where it shall always be -- positive and forward-looking.

''Let me reject the politically-motivated, false, and foolish comments made by the Pakistani representative regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,'' she added.

Pakistan's continuous attempts to bring Kashmir into every speech at the UN regardless of the speech have failed to draw attention to its version of the issue and India is peremptorily discussing them.

In the session chaired by Veronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo, the foreign minister of Mozambique, ministers from several countries participated.

During the session, several speakers expressed concern over the setbacks suffered by women in Afghanistan, where their rights are severely curtailed by the Taliban; in Ukraine, Yemen, Mali, South Sudan, and Syria.

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