At least 8 people lost their lives in a deadly attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem on January 27, Israel's foreign ministry said.

As per an official statement, 10 people have been injured in the gun attack that took place around 8:15 PM near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street.

Following the incident, the paramedics reached the incident site right after the attack.

''Eight killed, 10 injured in a synagogue in Jerusalem terror attack. Paramedics have arrived onto the scene and began providing treatment to those injured,'' the official Twitter handle of Israel's foreign ministry tweeted.

However, the alleged shooter was killed in police firing.

The incident followed the deadly clashes in the refugee camp of Jenin on January 26 in which nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed by Israeli forces.

As per media reports, the raid that took place in the West Bank city took the overall toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces to 29 this year.

Moreover, Israel also launched a series of bombing raids in the central Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks from Gazan terrorists and said that the raids will lead to ''significant harm to Hamas efforts'' in building up its arms.

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