Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27 shared tips with students to overcome exam stress and advises teachers need to cultivate a strong bond with their students.

''Some teachers are lost in themselves. If a student asks some question, it is due to curiosity and one should not discourage that. Teachers need to cultivate a strong bond with their students and if they don't know the answer, they can do some research and then give the correct information to students,'' he said while interacting with students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha, 2023' today.

PM Modi also answered their questions related to education and career.

As many as 38 lakhs students have registered for this year's PPC 2023 and as per Education Minister, 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted the questions on various topics received and NCERT has shortlisted the questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means.

PM Modi further commented on the Tamil language and said that it is one of the oldest languages which belongs to India.

''I am proud that Tamil is one of the oldest languages belonging to India. We should try to learn a few lines of a number of languages. Young people have a knack for learning a language fast. If you know even a few lines of other people's language it brings you closer to them,'' the PM added.

He further said that India is a country full of diversity and one should be proud of it, adding, ''Every language is a window to thousands of years of experience and wisdom''.

Commenting on the stress that students usually face after the result, the Prime Minister said, ''One of the reasons for Stress after the result is boasting how well our exam has gone. Parents start believing in what students said and they also start telling this to people around them. We should stay away from giving the wrong impression about your performance in exams.”

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