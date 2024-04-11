Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially announced his upcoming visit to India, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The confirmation comes amidst widespread speculation that Musk's electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla, is actively exploring opportunities to establish a manufacturing facility within the country.

Musk took to the X platform to express his anticipation of the meeting with PM Modi, stating, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!" The rendezvous is slated to take place in New Delhi during the week of April 22, as reported by Reuters.

This forthcoming encounter marks a significant development in Tesla's engagement with India. Musk and PM Modi last convened in New York in June, where discussions surrounding Tesla's potential presence in the Indian market were initiated. Over subsequent months, Tesla has been engaged in lobbying efforts to persuade India to reduce import taxes on electric vehicles, while simultaneously weighing the prospects of establishing a manufacturing base within the country.

According to reports, Tesla has been actively seeking a local partner to facilitate the establishment of an EV production unit in India. Discussions are reportedly underway with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) to form a joint venture aimed at setting up a manufacturing facility for electric vehicles.

Earlier in April, the Financial Times disclosed that Musk dispatched a team to India to scout potential sites for a proposed $2 billion to $3 billion electric car plant. This move aligns with Tesla's strategic imperative to expand its global manufacturing footprint and capitalize on burgeoning markets for electric vehicles.

Tesla's entry into India has been further facilitated by recent regulatory changes. India recently slashed import taxes from 100% to 15% on certain vehicle models, provided that manufacturers invest at least $500 million and establish local manufacturing facilities. These policy revisions have positioned India as an attractive destination for EV manufacturers seeking to tap into the country's rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

Tesla has already commenced production of right-hand drive vehicles at its factory in Germany, with plans to export these vehicles to India later this year. Musk's affirmations regarding the inevitability of electric vehicles in India underscore the company's commitment to driving sustainable mobility solutions in the region.