Twitter CEO Elon Musk on January 14 announced a slew of changes that will be implemented on the micro-blogging platform from next week onwards.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Musk shared the updates that will be coming to the site.

''Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing, image length crop, and other minor bug fixes next week,'' the Tesla chief tweeted.

Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2023

Earlier, the tech mogul had also hinted that the upcoming changes would make it easy to create folders to bookmark tweets into various categories.

Besides this, he also announced that the features will appear in the first part of a much larger UI overhaul.

It is worth mentioning that previously, the SpaceX owner earlier announced significant backend server architecture changes on the platform.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Chief has also announced that the new Twitter Policy will not only follow science but also question science, reasonably.

''New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science,'' Musk tweeted.

Recently, around 200 million Twitter users' email addresses were hacked by hackers, and the same was posted on an online hacking forum, a security researcher on December 4 said.

Alon Gal, the co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock, had said on LinkedIn that unfortunately this hacking would lead to (electronic forgery) phishing and doxxing.

''This is a huge leak,'' he added.

However, in this regard, no official statement was issued from Twitter at that time.

As per reports, the screenshots of the hacker forum were seen online on Wednesday. Troy Hunt, creator of the breach-notification site Have I Been Pwned, looked at the leaked data and said on Twitter that it appeared what it’s been described as.”

Interestingly, there was no clue to the identity or location of the hacker or hackers behind the breach. It is possible that the hacking incident happened before Elon Musk took over the ownership of the company.

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