A video circulating on social media has shown a female journalist being allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals at a school in Korangi, Pakistan.

The group is purportedly involved in facilitating cheating at examination centers during the ongoing matric exams, according to ARY News.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani have demanded reports about the incident from the relevant officials.

In response to the incident, the Home Minister has instructed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Hassan Sardar Khan to submit a report as soon as possible.

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