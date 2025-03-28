Myanmar was struck by a series of five earthquakes on Friday, with the strongest measuring 7.7 magnitude, triggering widespread panic and tremors across neighboring regions, including parts of Northeast India, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

The first and most powerful quake, recorded at 7.7 magnitude, struck at 11:50 AM IST, with its epicenter located at 21.93°N, 96.07°E at a depth of 10 km. It was followed by a 7.0 magnitude quake at 12:02 PM IST, further intensifying fears of structural damage.

Three more tremors of 5.0, 4.4, and 4.3 magnitudes were recorded at 12:57 PM, 2:48 PM, and 3:25 PM IST, respectively, all occurring at a depth of 10 km. The earthquakes were centered around Myanmar’s central and northern regions.



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The repeated seismic activity led to panic among residents, with videos emerging of people evacuating buildings in cities like Mandalay and Yangon.

Tremors were felt as far as Meghalaya and Assam in India, as well as parts of Thailand’s Bangkok, prompting emergency assessments.

Authorities in Myanmar are assessing potential damage, while regional governments remain on high alert for aftershocks.

No official casualties have been confirmed yet, but disaster response teams are actively monitoring the situation.