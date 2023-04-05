A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific coast of Panama on April 5, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

As per reports, there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake hit 72 kilometers south of Boca Chica in the Chiriqui province. However, no damages were reported in Costa Rica.

The intensity of the earthquake was strong that players participating in a local soccer match in Panama fell to the ground.

Following this, the game was stopped as the ground shook.

According to USGS, the quake registered a depth of 10 kilometers below the earth's surface.

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