Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was sentenced by a court to three years in prison on corruption charges on August 5, has been barred from participating in active politics for five years.

The 70-year-old cricketing legend, was found guilty of illegally selling gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

The gifts also included watches given by a royal family, who have alleged previously that Khan’s aides sold them in Dubai.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Imran Khan, and if he fails to do so, the former PM will have to remain in jail for an additional six months.

Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park home in Lahore shortly after he was convicted in the gifts case. He has been shifted to Attock Jail.

Meanwhile, Khan’s aides and party members have called for “peaceful protests” in Pakistan within the ambit of the law and Constitution.

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