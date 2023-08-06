Following the outbreak of the ethnic conflict in the state of Manipur on May 3, 2023, a total of 623 arms have been looted in the hills districts by Kuki militants, out of which 138 have been recovered till August 5, 2023.

Additionally, as many as 4,324 arms were lost in the valley districts, out of which a total of 1,072 have been recovered till date.

With more than three months into the ethnic conflict, numerous arms and ammunition have been looted from armories in both the hills and valley districts of the violence-hit state of Manipur

The looting in the hill districts were carried out by Kuki militants, while arms were snatched in the valley districts by civilians and villagers.

However, the Manipur state government has recovered many of the arms which were lost and continues to do so till date.

Meanwhile, more than 90 days into the violence, stray firing incidents continue in some parts, even after curfew has been imposed in few districts where exchange of fire between armed miscreants and armed civilians continue.

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