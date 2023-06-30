Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan claimed that this year’s Eid celebration was the most painful one for him in his Eid greetings to his fellow citizens on June 29.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman shared a message on Twitter wishing people well and said that 10,000 of his supporters who were arrested were being treated like criminals because they had attacked government buildings and military facilities after Amir Khan was arrested on May 9 in a corruption case.

"For me, this is the most painful Eid. Nearly 10,000 of our activists and supporters have been jailed while being treated like criminals for exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest," the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

Eid Mubarak to my Pakistanis.



This is the most painful Eid for me.

Around 10,000 of our workers and supporters are jailed and being treated as criminals for exercising their constitutional right to protest peacefully.



Our brave leaders including women leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2023

After their leader was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on May 9 in the Al-Qadir corruption case from the grounds of the Islamabad High Court, Khan's PTI party found itself in hot water as violent protests broke out across the cash-strapped nation.

Following their leader's arrest, Khan's supporters allegedly set fire to more than 20 military and non-military structures. Khan later received bail and was freed.

He declared, "Our courageous leaders, including women leaders like Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Alia Hamza, etc., continue to reject to be imprisoned and expelled from Tehreek-e-Insaaf.”

"Sixteen of our workers were shot and martyred, and the remaining eight are suspected to have killed, but it is impossible to confirm this because their friends and family are hiding out in fear of the police, making it impossible to reach them. "50 more people were shot as well," Khan claimed, noting that no independent inquiry had been carried out to gather information regarding the "Black Day" violence.

"Instead, through one-sided propaganda against Tehreek-e-Insaf at the official level, everyone who has even the slightest connection to Tehreek-e-Insaf, with the sole goal of destroying Tehreek-e-Insaf in any manner before the elections. But the walls of repression and fear fell," he declared.

However, he was sure that his PTI and Pakistan as a whole will come out of this difficult time much stronger than before.

"Imran Riaz Khan was kidnapped and it has been more than 40 days since anyone has learned of his whereabouts or safety. As a result, our five trustworthy journalists were forced to flee the nation and seek safety abroad. We are adding them to our memories on this Eid, he continued, adding that the media was being restrained and that those who criticised the fascist government were "the target of the State wrath."

Khan, who is calling for an early general election, wants his party to take back the presidency. A fresh election should be held within 60 days of the current National Assembly's term expiring in August.

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