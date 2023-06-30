As announced by ICC, the fixture for ODI world cup, the highly anticipated India Pakistan match will take off in a thrilling encounter at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Hotels in Ahmedabad have witnessed an unprecedented surge in prices for hotel rooms on booking websites for the same day.

The tremendous demand from Cricket fans from all around the country along with NRIs, wanting to witness this clash between the arch rivals is believed to be the driving force behind the surge of hotel rooms prices in Ahmedabad.

This frenzied rush among cricket enthusiast has resulted in full occupancy of several luxury hotels on October 15 including ITC Narmada, Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt, and Taj Skyline Ahmedabad. The standard rates for these 5-star hotels is said to be around the range of Rs 5000 to 8000 but the heightened demand has increased their rates to around Rs 40000, some even going up to Rs 1 lakhs.

“If the hoteliers think that the demand is very high for a particular period, they will try to make some revenue because they are assured that rooms will be full despite higher rates. Once the demand drops, the room rentals will also come down" said Abhijeet Deshmukh spokesperson of Hotels and Restaurants Association (HRA) – Gujarat.

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