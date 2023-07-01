Violence does not seem to mellow down in France that ignited after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old teenager in Nanterre, four days ago.

As per reports, over 667 arrests have been made across the day, announced French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"Last night, our police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters bravely faced once again rare violence," the Minister said on June 30 on social media, adding that the security forces, following his "firm instructions," arrested 667 people across the country.

According to sources, 307 rioters got arrested in the Ile-de-France region overnight.

About 249 police officers and gendarmes were injured during the riots.

Over 40,000 police officers were deployed on June 28, across the country to maintain order, while 5,000 were deployed in Paris.

Rioters kept on burning over 12 other buses in a bus centre in Aubervilliers, suburbs of Paris, even after the President of the region announced that buses and tramways would not be running.

Rioters burnt about 1,919 vehicles as well as 492 buildings in the region.

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