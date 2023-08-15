Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has given a short window of time for Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants to surrender after the former issued arrest warrants.

The news was made by the district attorney for Fulton County after a grand jury indicted Trump on 13 felony counts for allegedly attempting to rig the 2020 presidential election.

These allegations include RICO, forging conspiracy, submitting fake papers, and soliciting an official to violate an oath, among other things.

It is ti be mentioned here that, 18 more Trump allies, including the former White House top of staff Mark Meadows and the former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, have also been charged.



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“Subsequent to the indictment, as is the normal process in Georgia law, the grand jury issues arrest warrants for those who were charged,” she told reporters on Monday night. “I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August 2023.”

Willis, who has been mocked by the former president in the build-up to his fourth indictment, described what she had investigated as “a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in this state.”

She then stated that the defendants had the “illegal goal of allowing Donald J Trump to seize the presidential term of office beginning on January 20 2021.”