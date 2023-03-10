At seven people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a Jehovah's Witness centre in Hamburg, police said on March 9.

Police have not commented on the exact number of casualties, however, local media outlets reported that the shooting had left seven dead and eight seriously injured.

As per reports, the first emergency calls were made around 20:15 GMT after shots rang out at the building in the city's northern district of Gross Borstel.

Following the shooting, an alarm for ''extreme danger'' in the area had been sounded using a catastrophe warning app, but Germany's Federal Office for Civil Protection lifted it shortly after 3 am local time.

The incident took place at a time when Jehovah's Witnesses had gathered for a weekly Bible study meeting, claimed a local daily Hamburger Abendblatt.

Reportedly, there are about 175,000 people in Germany, including 3,800 in Hamburg, who are Jehovah's Witnesses.

As per the police, the first officers at the scene found several lifeless bodies and seriously wounded people.

On the other hand, Hamburger Abendblatt claimed that 17 unhurt people, who had been at the event, were being attended to by the fire brigade.

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