A massive storm damaged Germany’s busiest aviation hub, Frankfurt airport with the entire area flooded and aviation operations suspended as the facilities have been left to deal with the aftermath of the strong storm.

Visuals that surfaced on social media showed, runways, taxiways, and terminals submerged as floodwaters rose, creating a chaotic and disrupted scene.

Meanwhile, air traffic has been halted due to the storm and flooding. Hundreds of thousands of travelers were left stranded at the airport. According to a report in the German daily, the weather office has expected thunderstorms across the country except in the north-west.

Heavy thunderstorms along with severe rainfall of 25 to 40 litres per square metre is expected in the next 24 hours with fear of massive inundation.

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