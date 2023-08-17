Torrential rains leading to landslides claimed the lives of 81 people in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The weather department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming few days.

According to sources, rescue operations are underway to pull out bodies from debris owing to house and building collapse in multiple places.

Reports claimed that the death toll in rain-battered Himachal escalated to 71 with more bodies being recovered on August 16. More than 13 people are still reported missing.

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As per the state emergency department, around 214 people have died due to rain-related incidents in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 24.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to rain-related incidents increased to 10 in Uttarakhand.