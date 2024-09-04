In a tense encounter on Wednesday morning, renowned Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was apprehended by Danish police during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Copenhagen. The protest, organized by a group called Students Against the Occupation, took place at the University of Copenhagen's administration building.

Thunberg, who shared live updates on her Instagram account, described the intense situation as it unfolded. "Police have been called, and violently entered the building with a ram, wearing assault rifles. They are evicting everyone as we speak," she posted, capturing the urgency of the moment.

In another video, Thunberg confirmed the arrests of several students, stating, "Students have been arrested and are being taken to the station at this very moment."

According to Copenhagen Police, around 20 demonstrators had gathered at the university, with six of them, including Thunberg, being taken into custody. While police did not officially identify any of the detainees, a representative from Students Against the Occupation informed Reuters that Thunberg was indeed among those detained, as reported by Politico. Danish outlet TV2 also published a video showing Thunberg being placed into the back of a police van, further fueling media coverage of the incident.

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