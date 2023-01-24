At least seven people lost their lives after a pair of shootings took place in Half Moon Bay on January 23 in United States (US) California, said authorities.

However, the alleged shooter was taken into custody around 4:40 PM, the San Mateo County Sheriff's office said.

As per the authorities, the shooter was identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay and he used a semi-automatic handgun in the shootings.

The victims were found at two separate locations in unincorporated Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Supervision David Canepa told KTVU.

The authorities further believed that the two shooting locations appear to be connected.

As per reports, one of the crime scenes was located at a mushroom farm in the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, near the Spanish Town shops, where San Mateo county sheriff's deputies responded around 2:22 PM.

In the shooting incident, four victims were found to be dead at that scene and the fifth victim was taken to Stanford Medical centre with life-threatening injuries.

Soon after that, three more victims were found dead at a second crime scene, near Rice Trucking Soil Farm at 2119 Cabrillo Highway, which is bout a mile from the first crime scene.

Presently, the motive behind the shootings is yet to be ascertained. However, during a press conference on Thursday evening, Sheriff Christina Corpus said it believed the suspect worked at one of the nursery farm locations.

As per the Corpus, the shooter committed the crime alone.

Meanwhile, investigators are still working to identify the shooting victims, and following this translators were brought to the scene to speak to some of the witnesses.

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