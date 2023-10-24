Palestinian group Hamas released a video on October 23 showing the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza strip. The group stated that the elderly hostages were released due to 'humanitarian reasons'.

The hostages, identified by local media as Nurit Cooper (79) and Yocheved Lifshitz (85), were taken from their homes in the kibbutz of Nir Oz near the Gaza border.

Their husbands remain in captivity. The International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated the hostages' release and transported them out of Gaza.

Egyptian news agency reported that the released individuals have arrived at the Egyptian Rafah Crossing. The agency credited Egypt's efforts for the release, stating that Tel Aviv had no part in the process.

Also read: 7 states on high alert after Cyclone 'Hamoon' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm