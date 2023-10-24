Cyclone 'Hamoon' has escalated to a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal, according to a statement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

The cyclonic storm is predicted to progress north-northeastwards and is expected to make landfall in Bangladesh between Khepupara and Chittagong around noon on Thursday, October 25, as per the Met Department's update on X (formerly Twitter).

The IMD has issued a rainfall warning for seven states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Mizoram, and Meghalaya among others.

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