In what can be called an “unprovoked and indiscriminate firing” by the Afghan Taliban forces, 6 civilians were reported killed. In contrast, a dozen others were injured at a border crossing with Pakistan on December 11.

Afghan forces opened fire wounding many while killing 6 civilians near the town of Chaman in Balochistan province after a clash broke out. At the same time, Afghan forces tried to cut part of the fence on the border, according to a senior provincial government official.

“Pakistan border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” said the Pakistani statement.

“Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight (the) severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future”.

Every day, thousands of people cross the border between Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, and Chaman, Pakistan, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and relatives.

A gunman killed a Pakistani security guard at the Chaman border crossing last month, closing it for a week.

Border tensions between the neighbours have risen since the Taliban reclaimed power last year, with Pakistan alleging terrorist groups were planning attacks from Afghan territory.

The Taliban denies harbouring Pakistani terrorists, but they are also enraged by a fence Islamabad is erecting along the two countries' 2,700-kilometer border.

Also read : Italy PM’s friend among two others killed after gunman opens fire at Rome Condo Board Meeting