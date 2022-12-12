Three individuals, including a friend of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, were killed when a man opened fire on a meeting of residents of an apartment building in a coffee shop in northern Rome.

The 57-year-old suspect had a history of conflicts with the homeowners' association, as reported by a witness.

According to another witness, the shooter entered the room, shut the door, yelled "I'll murder you all," and then began firing. Before the police arrived, residents were able to overpower and disarm him.

At least one of the three other victims of the incident suffered significant injuries.

The authorities have shut down and are looking into a shooting range from where the suspect obtained the weapon which was used in the incident, according to the prime minister.

Also read: Assam: Hot oil falls on newborn baby at Mangaldai Civil Hospital; nurse tries to bribe parents