A newly-constructed Hindu temple in Dubai was opened to the public on October 5 in a grand ceremony.

As per reports, the temple was opened to the public in the presence of the country’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan who was the chief guest, and Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir was the guest of honour.

On September 1, the temple was inaugurated and it is said to be UAE’s first community-driven temple.

According to Khaleej Times, the temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE. The foundation of the temple was laid here in 2020 with the idols of 16 gods and goddesses.

Sudhir further said that the temple in Dubai will be a place of worship for 16 Hindu deities as well as the Guru Granth Sahib. Sheikh Nahan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will inaugurate the temple close to Dussehra.

The holy Guru Granth Sahib of the Sikhs was also kept here in the temple at the end of the month of August.

The temple is very beautiful from the inside and its beauty is made to be seen and the idols of God are installed in the main hall of the temple.

A quick Response (QR) code-based appointment booking system has also been activated by the management. The people of the Hindu temple of Dubai visited the Hindu temple using this QR system through the website.

Notably, a Hindu temple was built in Dubai about 64 years ago and a grand Gurudwara was built in the year 2012 in Jabel Ali.

According to the temple authorities, this temple is spread over an area of ​​70,000 square feet and is two-storeyed.

