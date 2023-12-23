The Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, became the target of vandalism when suspected pro-Khalistan activists defaced its exterior wall with anti-India graffiti.

The incident was discovered on Friday, and the Newark Police Service promptly initiated an investigation into the act, which they are treating as a hate crime.

The local Hindu community was shocked to find the hateful messages scrawled in black ink on the sacred walls of their place of worship.

Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple administration, reported that a devotee living nearby first noticed the graffiti and immediately alerted the authorities.



Also Read: Prague University shooting: Who was Gunman David Kozak? Person behind mass shooting

Police Captain Jonathan Arguello expressed deep sadness over the occurrence and assured the public that the Newark Police Department takes such acts very seriously. He emphasized that violence, property damage, harassment, intimidation, or crimes motivated by hate or bias are given the utmost care and attention by the police force. The investigation is being conducted with full thoroughness, including evidence collection and reviewing surveillance footage from neighbouring residences.

This defacement is not an isolated incident; it follows a series of similar attacks on Hindu temples across various countries, including Canada and Australia, where temples were also vandalized with anti-India sentiments. These events have caused significant concern within the Indian community and have prompted responses from Indian officials and global law enforcement agencies.

The desecration of the Swaminarayan temple has resonated deeply with the Hindu community, both locally and internationally, as they grapple with the implications of such targeted acts of hate. The incident underscores the challenges faced by religious minorities and the importance of vigilance and solidarity in the face of extremism.