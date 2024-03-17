For the fourth time in three months, an Icelandic volcano erupted in the evening on March 16, sending dazzling orange streams of lava shooting into the night sky.



On the Reykjanes Peninsula, between the Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains, there is a fissure that is about 3 kilometers (nearly 2 miles) long that was caused by the eruption, according to Iceland's Meteorological Office.

Since there were indications of building magma, or semi-molten rock, beneath the surface, authorities had been keeping a careful eye on the situation for weeks. This was because an eruption was expected.

When the eruption started, hundreds of people were evacuated from Iceland's most popular tourist destination, the Blue Lagoon thermal resort, according to national television RUV.

Iceland's largest airport, Keflavik, lies close. No reports of flight problems were received there. The 3,800-person coastal town of Grindavik, which was evacuated prior to the December eruption, is located a few kilometers northeast of the eruption site and around 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.

On Saturday, a small number of people who had gone back to their houses were evacuated once more. After almost 800 years, the Svartsengi volcanic system awoke in November, causing a series of earthquakes that exposed deep fissures in the ground to the north of the town, forcing the evacuation of Grindavik.



On December 18, the volcano finally erupted and lava began to flow out from Grindavik. Lava was directed toward the town by a second eruption that started on January 14.

Only a few days passed between the two eruptions. On February 8, a third eruption started, but it ended a few hours later.



Iceland is situated atop a volcanic hot zone in the North Atlantic, sandwiched between the tectonic plates of North America and Euraasia.



It frequently has eruptions and is quite skilled at handling them.



With over 30 active volcanoes, the nation is a well-liked travel destination for those who enjoy volcanic tourism.