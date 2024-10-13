India has requested that Canada provide substantial evidence regarding the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, amid escalating tensions between the two nations. This strong stance was communicated to Canadian national security officials during a meeting in a third country on Saturday, following allegations made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed that Trudeau's accusations against the Modi government cannot stand without corroborating evidence. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is still investigating Nijjar's murder, which occurred on June 18, 2023, yet Trudeau's government has issued political directives to pursue the alleged culprits without presenting any legal basis for its claims.

The urgency of the meeting arose after Trudeau's unexpected approach to Modi during the ASEAN summit on October 11, where the Indian leader dismissed any discussion on the allegations, highlighting the ongoing strain in diplomatic relations. Modi’s administration asserts that Trudeau is leveraging anti-India sentiments for domestic political gain, particularly as Canada heads toward its general elections.

Despite Trudeau’s allegations in Parliament on September 18, 2023, aimed at discrediting India, the Canadian government has failed to produce any evidence to support its assertions. The RCMP has arrested four individuals in connection with Nijjar's murder, suggesting the incident may be linked to gang-related activities rather than a state-sponsored action by India.

Indian officials have stated that Canada must clarify its rationale for these allegations and take definitive steps to curb Khalistani activities within its borders. The meeting included key Canadian officials, including National Security Advisor Nathalie G. Drouin, who were informed of India’s position on this critical issue. As tensions rise, the Modi government remains resolute in seeking actionable measures against those who promote anti-India agendas in Canada, aiming to restore diplomatic relations between the two nations.

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