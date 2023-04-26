An Indian-origin man convicted of drug trafficking was executed in Singapore, despite pleas from his family and activists for clemency.

The convict identified as Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had been convicted for abetting the trafficking of more than 1 kg of cannabis in 2013. The amount of drugs abetted is double the threshold for the death penalty in the city-state, which is known for its tough laws on narcotics.

Kokila Annamalai, a rights activist based in Singapore who represents the family, confirmed Suppiah's hanging after the president rejected clemency requests on the day of the execution.

English tycoon Richard Branson, a notable rival of capital punishment, had said the decision against Suppiah didn't satisfy guidelines for criminal conviction as he was not close to the medications when he was captured.

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