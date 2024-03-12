India has commenced the withdrawal of its troops from the Maldives following a directive from the archipelago's pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu. The order mandates the departure of Indian military personnel by May 10, according to reports from local media on Tuesday.

Mihaaru newspaper revealed that up to 25 Indian military personnel stationed in the southernmost atoll of Addu have already left the Maldives ahead of the agreed-upon withdrawal schedule, officially commencing on March 10. The decision to withdraw Indian troops is seen as a notable shift in the regional dynamics, reflecting the evolving alliances and geopolitical considerations in the Indian Ocean.

The move comes amid growing concerns about the influence of external powers in the Maldives, particularly the increased proximity between the island nation and China. President Mohamed Muizzu's decision to order the withdrawal of Indian troops underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

The withdrawal agreement between India and the Maldives reflects a diplomatic understanding between the two nations. The departure of Indian military personnel marks the end of a certain chapter in their presence in the Maldives, with implications for regional security and alliances. The specifics of the withdrawal process and the broader implications for diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives remain to be seen as the situation continues to unfold.