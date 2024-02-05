Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu announced on Monday that India and Maldives have agreed to repatriate the first batch of Indian troops stationed in Maldives prior to March 10 this year, as reported by Maldives-based Sun Online.

Addressing his first presidential statement at the commencement of the final session of the 19th Parliament, Muizzu confirmed ongoing discussions with India regarding the withdrawal of their troops.

He further stated that by March 10, 2024, the Indian Army intends to redeploy military personnel from one out of the three aviation platforms in Maldives. The remaining soldiers from the other two platforms are expected to depart by May 10. Muizzu emphasised his primary presidential commitment to safeguarding the freedom and sovereignty of the Maldivian people.

He interpreted the popular support for his government as an endorsement of his promise to withdraw foreign troops, regain lost Maldivian maritime territory, and nullify any state agreements potentially threatening Maldivian sovereignty.

In a recent address to the Parliament, Mohamed Muizzu, the President of Maldives, announced plans to bolster the military's capabilities to maintain the country's Exclusive Economic Zone round-the-clock, as per a report by Sun Online.

He emphasised that his administration would prioritise the welfare of the people and the nation, adhering to a 'Pro Maldives' policy. However, Adhadu, a Maldivian online news outlet noted that only 24 Members of Parliament were present during the opening session of the People's Majlis, where President Muizzu delivered his inaugural presidential address.

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