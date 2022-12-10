Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa on Friday, December 9 announced the crew who will accompany him on a personal SpaceX journey around the moon.

The eight-person group is made up of artists, athletes, and entertainers, including TOP from K-Pop, Tim Dodd from YouTube, and Dev Joshi from India, among others.

In a video, Maezawa unveiled his choice for the "dearMoon" project, a flyby around the moon.

He wants to go to the moon with the crew as soon as next year. The expected lunar journey will last eight days from launch to landing.

Yusaku Maezawa founded Zozotown, the largest online shopping mall for clothing in Japan, in 2004.

In 1998, he established the company Start Today and began selling expensive CDs and LPs through the mail from his residence.

The Japanese businessman announced his resignation as CEO of Zozo Inc. in September 2019 and sold the majority of his shares to Yahoo Japan.

With a personal wealth of $2.9 billion, Forbes had ranked him the 18th richest person in Japan the previous year.

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