An IndiGo flight headed for Doha made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan on March 13.

A man died in the middle of the flight, forcing the IndiGo pilot to land the plane at Karachi Airport, according to a report.

As per the flight tracking website Flightaware, IndiGo flight 6E 1736 was supposed to land at the Hamad International Airport in Doha at 11.43 p.m. on March 12, 2023, after departing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 22.05 p.m.

Be that as it may, the flight arrived at the Karachi Worldwide Air terminal on Walk 13, 2023 at 00.08 AM after the strength of a traveler disintegrated mid-air. Due to a medical emergency, the flight's pilot asked the Air Traffic Controller at Karachi International Airport for permission to make an emergency landing.

According to the initial report, Abdullah, a 60-year-old Nigerian passenger, passed away before the plane landed in Karachi. The IndiGo pilot was given permission by the air traffic control (ATC), and an ambulance was prepared at the airport. Earlier, local Pakistani media outlets reported that the flight was headed for Dubai.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha, was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board," IndiGo stated in a statement. Sadly, the passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival by the airport medical staff. We are deeply saddened by the news, and his loved ones are in our prayers and thoughts. We're at present making plans for moving different travelers of the flight, collaborating with the important specialists." On the international route, IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline, was using an Airbus A320 aircraft. Flightaware reports that the aircraft is still at the Karachi International Airport. According to a report from ARY News, a local Pakistani news channel, the passenger's death certificate was issued by the CAA and NIH doctors.

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