At least 15 people have died while 19 others reported missing after a ferry sank off Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island on July 24.

According to reports, 40 passengers were on board the ferry that sank around midnight.

The cause of sinking is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, 6 passengers have been rescued.

The incident happened while the ferry was crossing a bay in Muna island, situated about 200 km south of Kendari, the capital of Southeast Sulawesi province.

Ferries are common mode of transportation in Indonesia. Accidents like this are not uncommon due to lax safety standards, which sometimes result in vessels being overloaded and lacking adequate equipment.

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