The Islamic Republic of Iran implemented a significant change in its visa policy, allowing Indian citizens to enter the country without a visa.

This landmark decision was part of Iran's broader strategy to boost tourism and enhance global interaction.

The visa exemption is specifically for Indian tourists arriving by air and is aimed at fostering openness and countering the negative perceptions associated with 'Iranophobia.'

The conditions for visa-free entry are clear:



Also Read: Tourism Ministry notifies 57 destinations across India under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

1. Individuals holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter the country without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days. It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended.

2. The visa abolition only applies to individuals entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran for tourism purposes.

3. If Indian nationals wish to stay for a longer period or make multiple entries within a six-month period or require other types of visas, they must obtain the necessary visas through the respective representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India.

4. The visa abolition outlined in this approval specifically applies to Indian nationals who enter the country just through the air border.